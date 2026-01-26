PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course for the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. He looks to improve upon his performances from the past two years where he missed the cut both times.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Fishburn's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-71+2
    2024MC72-73+1

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-75-3--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3471-62-70-65-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-68-70-74-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6270-70-75-72+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3869-70-71-68-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3870-69-72-71-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT866-71-65-65-1380.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4466-68-71-68-119.556

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged 0.163 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-2.1860.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.5130.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.272-0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.6290.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-3.6000.163

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.186 (172nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.5 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a -0.513 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn delivered a -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

