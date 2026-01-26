Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course for the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. He looks to improve upon his performances from the past two years where he missed the cut both times.
Fishburn's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|2024
|MC
|72-73
|+1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-75
|-3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|71-62-70-65
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-68-70-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-71-65-65
|-13
|80.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|66-68-71-68
|-11
|9.556
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.163 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-2.186
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.513
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.272
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.629
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-3.600
|0.163
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.186 (172nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.5 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a -0.513 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn delivered a -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.