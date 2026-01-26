PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay finished tied for 56th at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Cantlay's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5665-73-74-75-1

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1363-68-68-69-2055.200
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3072-71-69-69-7--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT264-66-64-71-15--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3072-67-72-73+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT970-67-66-68-9--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3266-72-67-69-1424.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1267-68-68-69-8115.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1272-73-69-74E105.000

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 0.758 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.4060.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.5420.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.661-0.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.3190.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Total351.2910.758

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.406 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.542 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 76.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.25, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 31.94% of the time.
    • Cantlay currently has 55 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

