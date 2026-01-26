Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Patrick Cantlay of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay finished tied for 56th at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Cantlay's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T56
|65-73-74-75
|-1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|63-68-68-69
|-20
|55.200
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|72-71-69-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T2
|64-66-64-71
|-15
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|72-67-72-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|70-67-66-68
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|66-72-67-69
|-14
|24.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|67-68-68-69
|-8
|115.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|72-73-69-74
|E
|105.000
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.758 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.406
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.542
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.661
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.319
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|1.291
|0.758
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.406 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.542 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 76.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.25, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 31.94% of the time.
- Cantlay currently has 55 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
