4H AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Nicolai Højgaard shot 12-under and took second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Højgaard's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024267-66-73-70-12

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1468-70-72-64-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5572-65-69-71-35.600
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1469-69-69-69-8100.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT468-69-67-64-12122.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2469-65-67-71-1636.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4172-69-77-68+219.125
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5668-69-71-70-65.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans259-70-64-68-27162.500

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.701

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has averaged 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.389 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Højgaard has averaged -0.134 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Overall, Højgaard has averaged 0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

