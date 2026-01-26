Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.

Højgaard has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.