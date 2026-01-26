Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Nicolai Højgaard shot 12-under and took second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Højgaard's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|2
|67-66-73-70
|-12
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 12-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|5.600
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T14
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|100.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|122.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|69-65-67-71
|-16
|36.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|72-69-77-68
|+2
|19.125
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|5.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.701
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has averaged 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.389 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Højgaard has averaged -0.134 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
- Overall, Højgaard has averaged 0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
