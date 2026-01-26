PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Aaron Rai finished tied for sixth at 13-under in his best performance at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving upon his missed cut from last year's Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Rai's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-78+3
    2024T3366-70-75-72-5
    20235264-78-74-75+3
    2022T667-68-68-72-13

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Rai's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-69-68-47.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-68-67-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT563-66-69-68-14100.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3469-72-71-69-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4769-67-71-71-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1768-73-63-70-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-72-72-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-74+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1967-72-74-69-252.000

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Rai has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.930 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 0.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.420-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.6680.930
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.144-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.114-0.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2180.262

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.420 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sports a 0.668 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai delivers a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.50, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 18.06% of the time.
    • Rai has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

