Aaron Rai betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Aaron Rai finished tied for sixth at 13-under in his best performance at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving upon his missed cut from last year's Farmers Insurance Open.
Rai's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|2024
|T33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|2023
|52
|64-78-74-75
|+3
|2022
|T6
|67-68-68-72
|-13
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Rai's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-69-68
|-4
|7.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-68-67
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|63-66-69-68
|-14
|100.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|68-73-63-70
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-72-72-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|67-72-74-69
|-2
|52.000
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Rai has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.930 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 0.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.420
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.668
|0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.144
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.114
|-0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.218
|0.262
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.420 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sports a 0.668 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai delivers a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.50, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 18.06% of the time.
- Rai has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
