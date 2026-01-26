Neal Shipley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Neal Shipley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Neal Shipley has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his debut in this tournament in recent years at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Shipley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-70
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|76-68-71-70
|+1
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 1-over.
- Shipley has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has averaged -0.647 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.271
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.654
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.766
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-1.807
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-3.497
|-0.647
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.271 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.654 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley delivered a -1.807 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 122nd by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
