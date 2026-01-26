Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.

Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.