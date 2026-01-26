Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Thorbjornsen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-77
|+2
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-65-78
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|64-63-68-69
|-18
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|66-69-72-65
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|70-69-67-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|3
|69-69-66-64
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-71-69-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|69-64-74-68
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|28.303
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.900 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-3.931
|0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-2.099
|0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-1.008
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.438
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-6.600
|0.900
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -3.931 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -2.099 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a 0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 29.63% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
