4H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Thorbjornsen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-77+2

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-65-78-7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT764-63-68-69-18--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3166-69-72-65-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3770-69-67-69-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic369-69-66-64-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2967-72-70-68-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-71-69-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3869-64-74-68-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-69+3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1469-70-70-68-328.303

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.900 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-3.9310.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-2.0990.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green164-1.008-0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.438-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-6.6000.900

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -3.931 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -2.099 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a 0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 29.63% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    The First Look: Koepka returns at Farmers Insurance Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    PGA TOUR announces 2026 Player Advisory Council

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Track Monday Qualifiers for Farmers

    Monday Qualifiers
