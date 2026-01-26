PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open last year, shooting 10-over. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Kim's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC77-77+10
    2024T3767-68-77-72-4
    2023T4469-74-70-77+2
    2021T5369-74-74-72+1

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 37th at 4-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-68-68-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3167-68-74-65-621.333
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5672-70-75-68+1--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1068-66-70-70-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5972-72-72-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6266-68-69-76-14.200
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3469-67-70-70-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC64-75-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2667-71-67-68-1530.250

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 6-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-1.093-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0600.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.028-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101.5730.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.513-0.025

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.093 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.060 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 67.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 1.573 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 61st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

