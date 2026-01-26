Max Greyserman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman finished tied for 48th at four-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Greyserman's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T48
|71-73-74-74
|+4
|2024
|MC
|69-73
|-2
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of four-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-65-71-71
|-14
|5.2
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|62
|69-68-70-71
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|2
|67-63-71-65
|-18
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|70-69-69-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|63-70-66-67
|-22
|245
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.382
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.368
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.057
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.658
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.615
|0.291
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.382 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a 0.368 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a -0.658 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 30.56% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.