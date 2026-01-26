Max Greyserman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Greyserman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.

Greyserman has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.