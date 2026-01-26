PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
27M AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman finished tied for 48th at four-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Greyserman's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4871-73-74-74+4
    2024MC69-73-2

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of four-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-65-71-71-145.2
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship6269-68-70-71-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic267-63-71-65-18--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3270-69-69-68-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC78-67+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicPT263-70-66-67-22245

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged 0.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.382-0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.3680.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.057-0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.6580.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.6150.291

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.382 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a 0.368 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a -0.658 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 30.56% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

