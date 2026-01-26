Michael Brennan betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.722 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.8 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a -0.175 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Brennan delivered a -1.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 26.85% of the time.

Brennan's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 19.44% ranked 156th on TOUR this season.