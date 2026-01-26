Michael Brennan betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Michael Brennan of the United States reacts to his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Michael Brennan has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Brennan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|71-66-68-69
|-14
|5
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|70-64-68-69
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|1
|67-65-64-66
|-22
|--
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged -0.510 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.722
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.175
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.529
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-1.299
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-1.280
|-0.510
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.722 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.8 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a -0.175 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan delivered a -1.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 26.85% of the time.
- Brennan's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 19.44% ranked 156th on TOUR this season.
- He has earned 5 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.