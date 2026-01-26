PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy withdrew from the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after shooting 71 in the first round. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of completing all four rounds this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    McGreevy's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025WD71-1
    2022MC74-77+7

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he withdrew after posting a score of 1-under through one round.
    • McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he missed the cut at 7-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2766-68-70-67-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic264-67-66-63-22--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT369-64-69-72-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5675-63-70-68-12--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1168-68-69-65-14--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3370-69-70-69-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3466-66-70-72-620.500

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged 0.742 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.2480.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181.1850.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.369-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.6670.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.3970.742

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.248 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 1.185 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with an 82.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.33, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Tom Hoge betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Luke Clanton betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW