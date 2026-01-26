Max McGreevy betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy withdrew from the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after shooting 71 in the first round. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of completing all four rounds this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
McGreevy's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|71
|-1
|2022
|MC
|74-77
|+7
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he withdrew after posting a score of 1-under through one round.
- McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he missed the cut at 7-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|66-68-70-67
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|2
|64-67-66-63
|-22
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|69-64-69-72
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|75-63-70-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|66-66-70-72
|-6
|20.500
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.742 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.248
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|1.185
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.369
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.667
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.397
|0.742
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.248 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 1.185 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with an 82.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.33, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
