Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina lines up a putt on the second green prior to The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 21, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open in 2025 after shooting a first-round 78. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to improve upon his recent struggles at this San Diego venue.
Grillo's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|78
|-
|2024
|T20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|2023
|T44
|72-70-74-74
|+2
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|E
|2021
|MC
|76-71
|+3
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting a first-round 78.
- Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 20th at 7-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-76-66
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|74-68-71-64
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T4
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|69-69-71-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-69-70-70
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|41.000
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 0.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.594
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.308
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.927
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-1.494
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-3.324
|0.317
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.594 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a -0.308 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a -1.494 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.