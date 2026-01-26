PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Maverick McNealy of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    McNealy finished tied for 52nd at 5-over in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    McNealy's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5270-73-73-77+5
    2024T3767-70-72-75-4
    2023T3169-74-71-74E
    2022T3067-71-67-75-8
    2021MC74-74+4

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 5-over.
    • McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 30th at 8-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2466-66-74-67-732.5
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-70-70-69-10--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2371-64-69-70-6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship370-64-69-66-11--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2866-66-74-69-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-74-69-66-647
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-71-71-66-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1770-70-66-68-654.75

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
    • McNealy has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.386 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 1.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.099-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.4810.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.0430.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.3450.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.9681.046

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.8 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sports a 0.481 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • McNealy has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Luke Clanton betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Alex Smalley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW