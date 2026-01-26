Maverick McNealy betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Maverick McNealy of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
McNealy finished tied for 52nd at 5-over in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
McNealy's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|70-73-73-77
|+5
|2024
|T37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|2023
|T31
|69-74-71-74
|E
|2022
|T30
|67-71-67-75
|-8
|2021
|MC
|74-74
|+4
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 5-over.
- McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 30th at 8-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|66-66-74-67
|-7
|32.5
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|71-64-69-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|3
|70-64-69-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-74-69-66
|-6
|47
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-71-71-66
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|70-70-66-68
|-6
|54.75
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
- McNealy has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.386 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 1.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.099
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.481
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.043
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.345
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.968
|1.046
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.8 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sports a 0.481 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- McNealy has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
