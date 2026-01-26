Matti Schmid betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Schmid has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.

Schmid has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.277 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.