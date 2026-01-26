Matti Schmid betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Matti Schmid of Germany prepares for a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Schmid finished tied for 25th at even par in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll return to Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to improve upon his previous performances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Schmid's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|71-72-68-77
|E
|2024
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|2023
|MC
|73-76
|+5
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of even par.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-69-77
|-3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|64-63-71-66
|-24
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|75-69-68-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-67-68-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-66-69-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|69-65-68-71
|-7
|25.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|63-68-76-69
|-8
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|69
|73-70-79-70
|+8
|6.500
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Schmid has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.277 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.183
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-1.532
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.182
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.844
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.324
|0.238
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.183 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -1.532 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.844 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
