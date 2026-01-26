PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon of France lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Matthieu Pavon of France lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, shooting 9-over. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Pavon's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-80+9
    2024169-65-72-69-13

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Pavon's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won the tournament at 13-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-70-68-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5568-69-73-67-35.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6770-65-71-68-8--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3171-64-70-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7266-69-74-73+22.750
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4469-68-66-70-119.556
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 17-under.
    • Pavon has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.548 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged -0.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.4060.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.684-0.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.225-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.9410.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.076-0.501

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.406 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.684 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon delivers a 0.941 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Pavon has earned 31 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 48th, and he ranks 83rd with an 11.81% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

