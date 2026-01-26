Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.406 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.684 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Pavon delivers a 0.941 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.