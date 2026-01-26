Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Matthieu Pavon of France lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, shooting 9-over. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Pavon's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|2024
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Pavon's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won the tournament at 13-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-70-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|68-69-73-67
|-3
|5.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|70-65-71-68
|-8
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|71-64-70-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|66-69-74-73
|+2
|2.750
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|69-68-66-70
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 17-under.
- Pavon has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.548 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.406
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.684
|-0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.225
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.941
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.076
|-0.501
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.406 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.684 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon delivers a 0.941 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Pavon has earned 31 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 48th, and he ranks 83rd with an 11.81% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
