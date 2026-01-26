PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Wallace looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Wallace's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC77-77+10
    2024MC73-70-1

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-72-8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-66-71-67-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3168-70-68-66-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1074-66-66-67-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2765-71-68-68-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenT365-67-68-64-20133.750
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4573-69-66-75-115.750

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
    • Wallace has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.048 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.413-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.2250.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.404-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.3810.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2120.048

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a -0.225 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked first with an 87.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Wallace delivered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Wallace posted a -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranked 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.33, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

