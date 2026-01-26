Andrew Putnam betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.8 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sports a 0.337 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with an 83.33% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Putnam has delivered a -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranks second by breaking par 38.89% of the time.