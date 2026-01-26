Andrew Putnam betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Andrew Putnam of the United States plays a shot on the 16th hole during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam finished tied for 32nd at plus-1 in last year's Farmers Insurance Open. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Putnam's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|67-76-72-74
|+1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of plus-1.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|72-60-65-68
|-23
|183.750
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|61-69-69-68
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|73-69-70-79
|+7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|64-70-69-70
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T65
|73-70-71-74
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 0.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.177
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.337
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.310
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|-0.173
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.031
|0.072
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.8 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sports a 0.337 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with an 83.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam has delivered a -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranks second by breaking par 38.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
