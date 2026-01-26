PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays a shot on the 16th hole during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam finished tied for 32nd at plus-1 in last year's Farmers Insurance Open. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Putnam's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3267-76-72-74+1

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of plus-1.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT272-60-65-68-23183.750
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2561-69-69-68-15--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6773-69-70-79+7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4064-70-69-70-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6573-70-71-74+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 0.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.177-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.337-0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.3100.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting91-0.1730.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.0310.072

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.8 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sports a 0.337 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with an 83.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Putnam has delivered a -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranks second by breaking par 38.89% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

