Matt McCarty betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

McCarty has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.

McCarty has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.