Matt McCarty betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty finished MC at +3 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
McCarty's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-75
|+3
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-66-68-68
|-23
|183.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|67-72-68-70
|-3
|5.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-65-64-70
|-16
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|75-65-74-60
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|64-73-70-76
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-65-72-64
|-13
|80.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-65-71-70
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- McCarty has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 1.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.386
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.975
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.600
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.012
|0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.774
|1.044
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.386 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a 0.975 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 77.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, McCarty has delivered a -0.600 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 29.86% of the time.
- McCarty currently ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 189 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.