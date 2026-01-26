PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty finished MC at +3 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    McCarty's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-75+3

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT263-66-68-68-23183.750
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5567-72-68-70-35.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT369-65-64-70-16--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1475-65-74-60-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4364-73-70-76-5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT866-65-72-64-1380.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6867-70-71-69-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-65-71-70-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • McCarty has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 1.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.3860.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.9750.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.600-0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0120.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.7741.044

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.386 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a 0.975 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 77.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, McCarty has delivered a -0.600 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 29.86% of the time.
    • McCarty currently ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 189 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

