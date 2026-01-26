PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the PNC Championship 2025 at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 21, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Matt Kuchar has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Kuchar's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Kuchar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-68-71-68-158.792
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6767-68-70-69-8--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4674-66-71-74+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1165-68-68-65-22--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1868-69-65-73-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1368-70-74-66-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4466-71-68-71-49.045
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT565-70-67-66-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-71-4--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2574-75-71-72+437.083

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.366-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-1.592-0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.3790.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting61.7320.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.8850.427

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.366 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.3 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar sports a -1.592 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 1.732 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.25, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 31.94% of the time.
    • Kuchar has earned 9 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 78th. He has posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.72% (53rd) and a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.885 (54th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

