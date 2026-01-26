Mark Geddes betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Mark Geddes has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Geddes' first time competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Geddes' recent performances
- Geddes has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.071 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Geddes has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Geddes has averaged -1.425 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Geddes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.425
Geddes' advanced stats and rankings
- Geddes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.069 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Geddes averaged -1.071 in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Geddes delivered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Geddes as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.