Marcus Byrd betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Marcus Byrd missed the cut in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Byrd's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-77
|+1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Byrd's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Byrd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T54
|69-72-79-65
|+5
|--
Byrd's recent performances
- Byrd's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 5-over.
- Byrd has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd has averaged -0.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.314
Byrd's advanced stats and rankings
- Based on his past five tournaments, Byrd posted a positive Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.253, which was his strongest statistical category.
- In his recent performances, Byrd struggled in other areas, posting negative averages in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (-0.143), Around-the-Green (-0.282), and Putting (-0.141).
- Overall, Byrd averaged -0.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five starts, indicating room for improvement across multiple facets of his game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
