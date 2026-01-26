Marcus Byrd betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Byrd's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 5-over.

Byrd has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Byrd has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.