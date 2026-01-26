PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marco Penge of England plays his second shot on the fifth hole on Day One of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player 2026 at Gary Player CC on December 04, 2025 in Sun City, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Marco Penge has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with an opportunity to make his mark at this San Diego tournament.

    Latest odds for Penge at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This marks Penge's first time competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Penge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT265-67-69-66-13--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2869-71-74-69-1--

    Penge's recent performances

    • Penge has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Penge has an average of 1.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.288

    Penge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.058 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating strong performance off the tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.596 in his past five starts indicates room for improvement in his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Penge delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, showing consistent short game performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

