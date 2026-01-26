Marco Penge betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Marco Penge of England plays his second shot on the fifth hole on Day One of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player 2026 at Gary Player CC on December 04, 2025 in Sun City, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Marco Penge has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with an opportunity to make his mark at this San Diego tournament.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This marks Penge's first time competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T2
|65-67-69-66
|-13
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-74-69
|-1
|--
Penge's recent performances
- Penge has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Penge has an average of 1.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.288
Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.058 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating strong performance off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.596 in his past five starts indicates room for improvement in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Penge delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, showing consistent short game performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
