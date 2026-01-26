Marco Penge betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Penge has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.

Penge has an average of 1.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.