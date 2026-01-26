Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Marcelo Rozo has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the 2026 tournament.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Rozo's first time competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-69
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The American Express, where he shot 6-under.
- Rozo has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.814 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-1.212
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.650
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|171
|-1.423
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-1.179
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-3.164
|-0.814
Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.212 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.6 yards ranked 174th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sported a 0.650 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Rozo delivered a -1.423 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 171st on TOUR.
- On the greens, Rozo delivered a -1.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.20, and he ranked 166th with a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.