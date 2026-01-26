Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The American Express, where he shot 6-under.

Rozo has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Rozo has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.