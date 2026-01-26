Justin Lower betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Justin Lower plays a shot from the 11th tee during the third round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 13, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Justin Lower missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on improving his performance at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Lower's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|2024
|T43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2022
|MC
|75-68
|-1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Lower's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 43rd at 3-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|67-65-70-70
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|66-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Lower has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged 0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.234
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-2.073
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.605
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-2.345
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-4.788
|0.613
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 (77th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 293.2 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Lower has a -2.073 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower has delivered a -2.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
