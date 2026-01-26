PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Justin Lower betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Justin Lower plays a shot from the 11th tee during the third round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 13, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on improving his performance at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Lower's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-76+7
    2024T4371-70-72-72-3
    2023MC73-72+1
    2022MC75-68-1

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Lower's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 43rd at 3-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-75-70E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3167-65-70-70-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT366-67-68-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-69-73-67-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-72+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC68-74+2--

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Lower has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged 0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.2340.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-2.0730.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.6050.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-2.3450.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-4.7880.613

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 (77th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 293.2 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Lower has a -2.073 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower has delivered a -2.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

