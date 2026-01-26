Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Hughes made the cut in his most recent appearance at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2024, finishing tied for 64th, but missed the cut in his two previous appearances. He'll tee off at the Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to build on his improved performance from 2024.
Hughes's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|2022
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|2021
|MC
|70-74
|E
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Hughes's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of even par.
- Hughes has missed the cut in two of his last three appearances at this event.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Hughes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-67
|-5
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-68-68-68
|-11
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T7
|63-74-69-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-69-70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|66-71-69-68
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|65
|71-72-70-74
|+7
|7.000
Hughes's recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.128
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.535
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.226
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-2.678
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-1.788
|0.228
Hughes's advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.128 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a 0.535 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 79.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes delivers a -2.678 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 5.56%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
