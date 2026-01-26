PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Hughes made the cut in his most recent appearance at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2024, finishing tied for 64th, but missed the cut in his two previous appearances. He'll tee off at the Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to build on his improved performance from 2024.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Hughes's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6470-67-78-73E
    2022MC70-72-2
    2021MC70-74E

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Hughes's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of even par.
    • Hughes has missed the cut in two of his last three appearances at this event.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Hughes's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-72-67-5--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-68-68-68-11--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT763-74-69-68-14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5671-69-70-72+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5366-71-69-68-106.325
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship6571-72-70-74+77.000

    Hughes's recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged 0.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.128-0.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.535-0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.2260.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-2.6780.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-1.7880.228

    Hughes's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.128 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a 0.535 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 79.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes delivers a -2.678 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 5.56%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Odds Outlook: Schauffele favored as Koepka makes TOUR return at Farmers

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    The First Look: Koepka returns at Farmers Insurance Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    ESPN to air live coverage of Farmers as Koepka returns to PGA TOUR

    Latest
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW