4H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Mac Meissner returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Meissner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 52nd at 5-over.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Meissner's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5269-76-73-75+5
    2024MC74-70E

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6370-64-71-70-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-74-69-67-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT1867-66-66-66-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2767-69-68-69-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2773-68-67-69-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1467-69-69-69-14--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4771-72-73-68-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship265-63-70-66-16300.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-67-67-68-1652.000
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC--

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Meissner has an average of 0.368 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged 1.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.1500.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.7420.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.4060.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.1640.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.3221.143

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.150 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.742 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner delivers a -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

