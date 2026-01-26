Mac Meissner betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Meissner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 52nd at 5-over.
Meissner's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|69-76-73-75
|+5
|2024
|MC
|74-70
|E
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 5-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|70-64-71-70
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-74-69-67
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T18
|67-66-66-66
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|67-69-68-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|73-68-67-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|71-72-73-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|65-63-70-66
|-16
|300.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Meissner has an average of 0.368 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 1.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.150
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.742
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.406
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.164
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.322
|1.143
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.150 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.742 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner delivers a -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
