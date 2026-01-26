PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Luke List betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List plays a shot from the 9th tee during the second round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Luke List won this tournament in 2022 when he finished at 15-under. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of recapturing his form in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for List at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    List's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5669-75-69-81+6
    2024T5070-68-74-74-2
    2023T2567-75-73-72-1
    2022167-68-72-66-15
    2021T1066-77-72-66-7

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In List's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • List's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 15-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    List's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship7566-71-85-68+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-77+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2968-68-73-68-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-71-69-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda Championship622.862
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT872-66-65-73-440.000

    List's recent performances

    • List has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • List has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • List has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List has averaged -0.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.036

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • His average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.072 in his past five tournaments indicates room for improvement in his iron play.
    • List has shown solid short game performance with an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, List has averaged -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Gordon Sargent betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Kevin Yu betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Si Woo Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
