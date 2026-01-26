Luke List betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Luke List plays a shot from the 9th tee during the second round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Luke List won this tournament in 2022 when he finished at 15-under. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of recapturing his form in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
List's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T56
|69-75-69-81
|+6
|2024
|T50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|2023
|T25
|67-75-73-72
|-1
|2022
|1
|67-68-72-66
|-15
|2021
|T10
|66-77-72-66
|-7
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In List's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 6-over.
- List's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 15-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|75
|66-71-85-68
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|62
|2.862
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|72-66-65-73
|-4
|40.000
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- List has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- List has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.036
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- His average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.072 in his past five tournaments indicates room for improvement in his iron play.
- List has shown solid short game performance with an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, List has averaged -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
