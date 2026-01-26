Luke List betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

List has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.

List has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

List has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.