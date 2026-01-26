Luke Clanton betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton finished tied for 15th at 1-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Clanton's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|70-72-72-73
|-1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Clanton's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-68-68-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T56
|71-66-71-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|71-65-70-74
|E
|3.3
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-66-70-74
|-8
|4.2
Clanton's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
- Clanton has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged -0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.176
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.390
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.285
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-1.591
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-1.092
|-0.108
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.176 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranked 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.390 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton delivered a -1.591 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 31.67, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Clanton's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 20.37% ranked 163rd on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
