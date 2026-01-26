Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg finished tied for 42nd at three-over in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Åberg's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|63-75-74-79
|+3
|2024
|T9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of three-over.
- Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at nine-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|68-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|66-68-71-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|68-64-68-73
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|67-67-70-67
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-67-68-70
|-6
|47
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-65-71-68
|-9
|80
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|68-68-65-66
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|75-71-77-66
|+1
|68.750
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top-10 three times and in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of seven-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has an average of 0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.092
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg ranks first in Bogey Avoidance this season with a rate of 2.78%, demonstrating exceptional scoring consistency.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 83.33% ranks fourth on TOUR, showcasing strong approach play.
- Åberg averages 29.00 Putts Per Round this season, ranking 83rd on TOUR.
- He ranks 23rd with a Par Breakers rate of 30.56% this season.
- Åberg's Driving Distance averages 312.0 yards, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.