Lee Hodges betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Hodges has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.

Hodges has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Hodges has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.