Lee Hodges betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges finished tied for ninth at two-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Hodges' recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T9
|67-76-73-70
|-2
|2024
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|2023
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|2022
|MC
|76-70
|+2
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of two-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-67
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|70-67-67-65
|-11
|86
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|66-65-66-66
|-19
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|70-70-73-77
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|76-66-68-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|73-67-68-70
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-72-70-70
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.732 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.084
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.058
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.106
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|1.633
|0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|1.713
|0.732
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges ranks 103rd in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.084 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a 0.058 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 74.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hodges ranks 78th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.106 average this season, while maintaining 8.73% Bogey Avoidance that ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hodges delivers a 1.633 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
- Hodges has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
