Dan Brown betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.188 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a -0.364 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Brown delivered a 1.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 24.60% of the time.