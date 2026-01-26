Dan Brown betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Dan Brown of England prepares to play his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Dan Brown has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on a strong debut performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Brown's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-71
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|70-67-69-66
|-8
|43
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|70-66-73-72
|+1
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has one top-twenty finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 8-under.
- Brown has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.387 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged 0.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.188
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.364
|-0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.077
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|1.070
|0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.817
|0.226
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.188 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a -0.364 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a 1.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
- Brown has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points (40th) this season, with an 11.90% Bogey Avoidance rate that ranked 88th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
