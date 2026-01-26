PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Dan Brown betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dan Brown of England prepares to play his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Dan Brown has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on a strong debut performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Brown at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Brown's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-71-71-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1970-67-69-66-843
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6070-66-73-72+1--

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown has one top-twenty finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 8-under.
    • Brown has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.387 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged 0.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1880.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.364-0.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.0770.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting241.0700.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.8170.226

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.188 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a -0.364 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brown delivered a 1.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
    • Brown has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points (40th) this season, with an 11.90% Bogey Avoidance rate that ranked 88th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

