Kris Ventura betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Ventura has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.

Ventura has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.