4H AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kris Ventura of Norway lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Kris Ventura of Norway lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Kris Ventura finished tied for fourth at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Ventura at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Ventura's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T468-73-71-71-5
    2021MC72-75+3

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-67-69-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3465-69-73-61-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3468-73-68-74-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2764-69-70-68-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1169-70-64-67-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2171-67-67-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC66-72-4--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT412-14-0-9--8.4

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
    • Ventura has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged 0.834 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.8170.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-2.407-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.885-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111.3970.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.6920.834

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ventura posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.817 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -2.407 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Ventura delivers a 0.885 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Ventura delivers a 1.397 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.33, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 27.78% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

