Kris Ventura betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Kris Ventura of Norway lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura finished tied for fourth at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Ventura's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|68-73-71-71
|-5
|2021
|MC
|72-75
|+3
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 5-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|65-69-73-61
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|68-73-68-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T27
|64-69-70-68
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|69-70-64-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|71-67-67-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T41
|2-14-0-9
|--
|8.4
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 0.834 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.817
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-2.407
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.885
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|1.397
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.692
|0.834
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.817 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -2.407 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Ventura delivers a 0.885 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Ventura delivers a 1.397 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.33, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
