Kevin Yu betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu missed the cut at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Yu's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|2024
|T6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|2023
|T44
|73-70-70-77
|+2
|2022
|MC
|71-76
|+3
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Yu's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 10-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|67-69-63-72
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|69-68-73-66
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|71-67-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-66
|+3
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 1.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.035
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.248
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.258
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.555
|0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.600
|1.040
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.248 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 79.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.