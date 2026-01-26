PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Kevin Yu betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu missed the cut at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Yu's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-78+3
    2024T664-74-73-67-10
    2023T4473-70-70-77+2
    2022MC71-76+3

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Yu's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 10-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-71-72-7--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1567-69-63-72-13--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2069-68-73-66-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1167-71-68-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3271-67-69-69-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-66-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-66+3--

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 1.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.0350.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.248-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.2580.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.5550.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.6001.040

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.248 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 79.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

