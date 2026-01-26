Kevin Streelman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Kevin Streelman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kevin Streelman returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Streelman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 15th at 1-under.
Streelman's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|72-73-71-71
|-1
|2024
|WD
|71
|-
|2023
|T60
|73-70-74-76
|+5
|2022
|T39
|70-71-69-72
|-6
|2021
|T37
|68-75-73-70
|-2
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-69
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|73-68-73-76
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|67-72-73-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-69-73-70
|-8
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T71
|71-69-71-74
|+1
|2.85
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|72-73-71-71
|-1
|46
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-75
|+1
|--
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-under.
- Streelman has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.376 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged -0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.142
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|1.124
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|1.100
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.318
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|2.400
|-0.411
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.142 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sported a 1.124 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked fourth with an 83.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streelman delivered a 0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- Streelman ranked 41st with a 9.26% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.