Kevin Roy betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy withdrew from the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after shooting 73 in the first round. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on completing four rounds this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Roy's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|73
|-
|2023
|MC
|71-77
|+4
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 73.
- Roy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he missed the cut at 4-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-67
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|62-69-69-71
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-64
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-66-71-75
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|60
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|69-71-67-68
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
Roy's recent performances
- Roy's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- He has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.115
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-1.204
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.493
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|1.738
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.913
|0.417
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -1.204 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy delivered a 1.738 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 26.86, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- Roy has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
