Keith Mitchell betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Keith Mitchell of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, including a two-under finish in 2024. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event since before 2021.
Mitchell's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|2022
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|2021
|MC
|77-71
|+4
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of two-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-64-72-69
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|71-68-73-67
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T18
|66-65-69-65
|-17
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-68-73-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|75-62-73-63
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|66-67-74-72
|-1
|7.500
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|1.169
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.315
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.691
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.557
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.393
|0.247
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.169 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.5 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a -0.315 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 78.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
- Mitchell has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 72nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
