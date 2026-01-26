PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Keith Mitchell of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, including a two-under finish in 2024. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event since before 2021.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-71-2
    2022MC74-71+1
    2021MC77-71+4

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of two-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-64-72-69-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6671-68-73-67-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT1866-65-69-65-17--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-68-73-69-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1075-62-73-63-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5373-68-73-71-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-71-3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5066-67-74-72-17.500

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee51.1690.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.3150.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.691-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.5570.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.3930.247

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.169 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.5 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a -0.315 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 78.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    • Mitchell has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 72nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Tom Hoge betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Luke Clanton betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW