Jordan Smith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Jordan Smith of England watches his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Jordan Smith has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Smith's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-70-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|68-69-74-68
|-1
|3.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|71-68-72-72
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|71-67-68-69
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T61
|72-74-79-74
|+19
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 5-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged -0.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.309
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.276
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.287
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.555
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.258
|-0.026
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.309 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.276 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
- Smith has earned 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
