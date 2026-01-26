PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Smith of England watches his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Jordan Smith of England watches his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Jordan Smith has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Smith at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Smith's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Smith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-70-68-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6668-69-74-68-13.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4571-68-72-72-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2271-67-68-69-5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6172-74-79-74+19--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--

    Smith's recent performances

    • Smith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 5-under.
    • Smith has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has averaged -0.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.3090.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.276-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.2870.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.555-0.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.258-0.026

    Smith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.309 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.276 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
    • Smith has earned 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Tom Hoge betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Luke Clanton betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW