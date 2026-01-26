Keegan Bradley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley finished second with a score of 11-under at his last appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on improving upon his tied for 15th finish from last year's tournament.
Bradley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|69-75-70-73
|-1
|2024
|T43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|2023
|2
|70-73-68-66
|-11
|2022
|T65
|70-70-71-76
|-1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 11-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|70-64-63-70
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T17
|72-70-70-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|72-70-69-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-67-70-71
|-4
|34
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-71-67
|-12
|13
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|1
|64-70-63-68
|-15
|700
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|73-70-72-74
|+9
|28.25
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|69-76-68-74
|-1
|176
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Bradley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He won the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.110 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|1.291
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-1.018
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.748
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|-0.117
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.592
|0.110
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.291 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -1.018 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
