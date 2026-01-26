PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley finished second with a score of 11-under at his last appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on improving upon his tied for 15th finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Bradley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1569-75-70-73-1
    2024T4373-68-71-73-3
    2023270-73-68-66-11
    2022T6570-70-71-76-1

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 11-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT770-64-63-70-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1772-70-70-67-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4472-70-69-67-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-67-70-71-434
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4168-70-71-67-1213
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship164-70-63-68-15700
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3373-70-72-74+928.25
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT769-76-68-74-1176

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Bradley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He won the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 0.110 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee41.2910.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-1.018-0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.748-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting84-0.1170.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.5920.110

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.291 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -1.018 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Tom Hoge betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Luke Clanton betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Alex Smalley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW