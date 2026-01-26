Karl Vilips betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Karl Vilips of Australia alongside his caddie prepares to play his second shot on the 14th hole on day two of the Crown Australian Open 2025 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 05, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)
Karl Vilips has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years and will tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1. The tournament features a $9.6 million purse and takes place in San Diego, California.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Vilips' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-65-70-67
|-19
|44
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-66-71-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|66
|68-70-71-77
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-70-72-65
|-4
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|44
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-65
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.559
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|1.220
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.418
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.524
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|1.885
|-0.174
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.559 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 1.220 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips delivers a 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 31.94% of the time.
- Vilips has earned 44 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
