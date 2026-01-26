PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips of Australia alongside his caddie prepares to play his second shot on the 14th hole on day two of the Crown Australian Open 2025 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 05, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

    Karl Vilips has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years and will tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1. The tournament features a $9.6 million purse and takes place in San Diego, California.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Vilips' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-65-70-67-1944
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-66-71-68-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6668-70-71-77+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-70-72-65-4--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4773-70-71-70-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1967-67-69-67-1044
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC77-65E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-74+1--

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -0.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.559-0.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171.220-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.4180.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.524-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171.885-0.174

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.559 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 1.220 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vilips delivers a 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 31.94% of the time.
    • Vilips has earned 44 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

