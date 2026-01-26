Justin Rose betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Justin Rose of England reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole during a playoff against J.J. Spaun during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Justin Rose returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Rose looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Rose's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|2024
|T56
|69-71-74-73
|-1
|2023
|T18
|73-70-70-72
|-3
|2022
|T6
|67-71-69-68
|-13
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Rose's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-63-73
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|71-70-71-72
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|P1
|64-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-71-68-69
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-68-68-63
|-11
|100.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|78-66-80-72
|+8
|15.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Rose has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.519
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.318
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-1.116
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.685
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-1.600
|0.708
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.519 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a -0.318 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 79.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose delivered a -0.685 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
