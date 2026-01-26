PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Rose of England reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole during a playoff against J.J. Spaun during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Justin Rose returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Rose looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Rose at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Rose's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-80+5
    2024T5669-71-74-73-1
    2023T1873-70-70-72-3
    2022T667-71-69-68-13

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Rose's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Rose's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-63-73-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2169-70-69-65-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3071-70-71-72+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipP164-66-67-67-16--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1669-71-68-69-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open670-68-68-63-11100.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-77+14--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4478-66-80-72+815.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-75+9--

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Rose has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged 0.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.5190.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.3180.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-1.1160.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.6850.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-1.6000.708

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.519 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a -0.318 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 79.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rose delivered a -0.685 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 27.78% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

