Justin Hastings betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Hastings has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, where he finished tied for second with a score of 11-under.

Hastings has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.