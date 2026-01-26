PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Justin Hastings betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Justin Hastings of the Cayman Islands looks on prior to his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 21, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Justin Hastings has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with the opportunity to make his mark in San Diego.

    Latest odds for Hastings at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Hastings' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Hastings' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubT271-66-71-69-11245.000
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandT3367-68-69-68-1620.583
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2271-68-72-70-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2669-68-71-72-8--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5573-73-73-76+15--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-72+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1369-67-65-70-13--

    Hastings' recent performances

    • Hastings has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, where he finished tied for second with a score of 11-under.
    • Hastings has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hastings has averaged 0.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hastings' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.343

    Hastings' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hastings averaged -0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments, indicating room for improvement in his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hastings posted a -0.054 mark over his past five starts, showing his iron play has been slightly below average.
    • On the greens, Hastings has been strong with a 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, which has been a key strength in his recent play.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hastings as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

