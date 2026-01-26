Justin Hastings betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Justin Hastings of the Cayman Islands looks on prior to his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 21, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Justin Hastings has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with the opportunity to make his mark in San Diego.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Hastings' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Hastings' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|T2
|71-66-71-69
|-11
|245.000
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|T33
|67-68-69-68
|-16
|20.583
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|71-68-72-70
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|69-68-71-72
|-8
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T55
|73-73-73-76
|+15
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T13
|69-67-65-70
|-13
|--
Hastings' recent performances
- Hastings has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, where he finished tied for second with a score of 11-under.
- Hastings has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hastings has averaged 0.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hastings' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.343
Hastings' advanced stats and rankings
- Hastings averaged -0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments, indicating room for improvement in his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hastings posted a -0.054 mark over his past five starts, showing his iron play has been slightly below average.
- On the greens, Hastings has been strong with a 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, which has been a key strength in his recent play.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hastings as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.