4H AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

John VanDerLaan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    John VanDerLaan has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to make his mark in San Diego.

    Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is VanDerLaan's first time competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    VanDerLaan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-69-67-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC63-78+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4674-75-69-74+49.917
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT5068-65-70-67-148.500
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship162-71-67-67-17600.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC69-69-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1566-68-68-67-1546.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT4366-74-66-73-510.714
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT2271-64-69-64-1229.700
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT1567-65-64-69-1947.000

    VanDerLaan's recent performances

    • VanDerLaan has one victory and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • VanDerLaan has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • VanDerLaan has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.4940.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.9640.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.630-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-1.670-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-1.830-0.266

    VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

    • VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.494 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a 0.964 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -1.670 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.20, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
    • VanDerLaan's Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.00% ranked 161st on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

