John VanDerLaan betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

John VanDerLaan has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to make his mark in San Diego.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is VanDerLaan's first time competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-67
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|63-78
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T46
|74-75-69-74
|+4
|9.917
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T50
|68-65-70-67
|-14
|8.500
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|1
|62-71-67-67
|-17
|600.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T15
|66-68-68-67
|-15
|46.000
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T43
|66-74-66-73
|-5
|10.714
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T22
|71-64-69-64
|-12
|29.700
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T15
|67-65-64-69
|-19
|47.000
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan has one victory and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- VanDerLaan has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.494
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.964
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.630
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-1.670
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-1.830
|-0.266
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.494 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a 0.964 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -1.670 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.20, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
- VanDerLaan's Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.00% ranked 161st on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
