Joe Highsmith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.000 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a 0.426 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.