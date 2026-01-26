PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States reacts to his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Joe Highsmith of the United States reacts to his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith missed the cut at last year's Farmers Insurance Open after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Highsmith's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-75+3
    2024T3370-67-71-75-5

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Highsmith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 33rd at 5-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-71-71-4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6668-69-73-69-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6976-70-72-72+6--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship6769-74-69-76+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-67-2--

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 66th with a score of 1-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.463 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -0.875 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.000-0.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.426-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.446-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.267-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.287-0.875

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.000 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a 0.426 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
    • Highsmith has earned four FedExCup Regular Season points (101st) this season and ranked 135th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.67%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    The First Look: Koepka returns at Farmers Insurance Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    PGA TOUR announces 2026 Player Advisory Council

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Track Monday Qualifiers for Farmers

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW