Joe Highsmith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Joe Highsmith of the United States reacts to his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith missed the cut at last year's Farmers Insurance Open after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Highsmith's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|2024
|T33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Highsmith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 33rd at 5-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-71
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|68-69-73-69
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T69
|76-70-72-72
|+6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|69-74-69-76
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 66th with a score of 1-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.463 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.875 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.000
|-0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.426
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.446
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.267
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.287
|-0.875
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.000 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a 0.426 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Highsmith has earned four FedExCup Regular Season points (101st) this season and ranked 135th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.67%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
