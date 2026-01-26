PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
J.J. Spaun betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun finished tied for 15th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Spaun's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1573-72-71-71-1
    2024MC71-77+4
    2023MC70-78+4
    2022T3473-66-71-71-7
    2021MC74-74+4

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4066-71-72-66-512
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1167-70-63-66-22--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore Championship667-68-72-66-15--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2568-71-71-66-4--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2370-69-72-70+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipP268-66-65-65-16--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-69-68-68-647
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1473-71-66-63-790
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open166-72-69-72-1750

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Spaun has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Spaun has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 0.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.1390.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.0630.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green61.1060.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.714-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.4680.851

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.139 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sports a -0.063 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Spaun has delivered a 1.106 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Spaun currently has 12 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 73rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

