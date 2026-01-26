J.J. Spaun betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun finished tied for 15th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Spaun's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|73-72-71-71
|-1
|2024
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|2023
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|2022
|T34
|73-66-71-71
|-7
|2021
|MC
|74-74
|+4
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|66-71-72-66
|-5
|12
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|67-70-63-66
|-22
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|6
|67-68-72-66
|-15
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|68-71-71-66
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|P2
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-69-68-68
|-6
|47
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|73-71-66-63
|-7
|90
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|1
|66-72-69-72
|-1
|750
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- Spaun has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Spaun has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 0.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.139
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.063
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|1.106
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.714
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.468
|0.851
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.139 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sports a -0.063 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Spaun has delivered a 1.106 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Spaun currently has 12 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 73rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
