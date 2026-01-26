J.J. Spaun betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Spaun has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

Spaun has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

Spaun has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.

Spaun has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Spaun has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.