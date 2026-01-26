Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 04, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas finished tied for 42nd at three over par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to improve upon his recent results at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Vegas's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|70-72-71-78
|+3
|2024
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|2023
|T25
|68-75-70-74
|-1
|2022
|T39
|71-69-71-71
|-6
|2021
|MC
|70-77
|+3
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Vegas's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of three over par.
- Vegas's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at one under par.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight under par.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-69
|-5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-77-72
|+15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|68-69-69-67
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|10.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|67-71-70-71
|-1
|7.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|74-67-71-66
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|74-70-72-77
|+13
|16.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|74-73-73-76
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of eight under par.
- He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.268 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.690
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-1.988
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.347
|-0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|-0.144
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-1.788
|-0.271
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.690 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas has a -1.988 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Vegas has averaged -1.788 Strokes Gained: Total this season, ranking 141st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
