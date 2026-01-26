PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 04, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 04, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Jhonattan Vegas finished tied for 42nd at three over par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to improve upon his recent results at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Vegas's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4270-72-71-78+3
    2024MC78-65-1
    2023T2568-75-70-74-1
    2022T3971-69-71-71-6
    2021MC70-77+3

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Vegas's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of three over par.
    • Vegas's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at one under par.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight under par.

    Vegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-72-69-5--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4574-72-77-72+15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1469-69-66-68-8--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4468-69-69-67-119.556
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5672-70-70-73+110.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5067-71-70-71-17.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3674-67-71-66-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4674-70-72-77+1316.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4474-73-73-76+815.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--

    Vegas's recent performances

    • Vegas had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of eight under par.
    • He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.268 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.6900.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-1.9880.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.347-0.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting86-0.144-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-1.788-0.271

    Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.690 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas has a -1.988 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Vegas has averaged -1.788 Strokes Gained: Total this season, ranking 141st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

