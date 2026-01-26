Jesper Svensson betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his second shot on the fifth hole on Day Two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player 2026 at Gary Player CC on December 05, 2025 in Sun City, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Jesper Svensson missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open last year, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Svensson's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-75
|+2
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-66
|-8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-64-77-63
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|65-74-70-62
|-13
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|70-67-76-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-69-63-70
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|71-72-68-66
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T43
|73-64-71-69
|-3
|11.625
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.544
|0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.510
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.650
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.193
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.212
|0.205
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.544 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.5 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.510 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 74.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Svensson's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 7.41% ranked 18th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
