PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his second shot on the fifth hole on Day Two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player 2026 at Gary Player CC on December 05, 2025 in Sun City, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his second shot on the fifth hole on Day Two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player 2026 at Gary Player CC on December 05, 2025 in Sun City, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Jesper Svensson missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open last year, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Svensson's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-75+2

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-70-66-8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-64-77-63-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1469-70-71-69-5--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-79+8--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1565-74-70-62-13--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4870-67-76-67-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-69-63-70-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1671-72-68-66-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4373-64-71-69-311.625

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged 0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.5440.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.5100.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.6500.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.193-0.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2120.205

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.544 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.5 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.510 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 74.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    • Svensson's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 7.41% ranked 18th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    The First Look: Koepka returns at Farmers Insurance Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    PGA TOUR announces 2026 Player Advisory Council

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Track Monday Qualifiers for Farmers

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW