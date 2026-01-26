Jesper Svensson betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Svensson has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.

Svensson has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.