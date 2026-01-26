Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Jeffrey Kang of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Jeffrey Kang returns to compete at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026, where the Farmers Insurance Open features a $9.6 million purse. This marks Kang's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Kang's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T24
|69-72-72-73
|-2
|36.833
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T43
|71-63-67-68
|-15
|12.143
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T4
|67-71-66-67
|-13
|135.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|2
|67-67-64-65
|-21
|300.000
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T51
|70-69-73-69
|-3
|6.629
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|2
|65-63-67-65
|-24
|300.000
Kang's recent performances
- Kang has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.
- Kang has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -0.906 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-1.367
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.290
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.617
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-1.223
|-0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-3.497
|-0.906
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.367 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sports a -0.290 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kang has delivered a -1.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
