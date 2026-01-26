PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Kang of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Jeffrey Kang returns to compete at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026, where the Farmers Insurance Open features a $9.6 million purse. This marks Kang's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kang at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Kang's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Kang's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-67-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-73+7--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT2469-72-72-73-236.833
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT4371-63-67-68-1512.143
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT467-71-66-67-13135.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC72-67-1--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron267-67-64-65-21300.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT5170-69-73-69-36.629
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC70-73+3--
    July 27, 2025NV5 Invitational265-63-67-65-24300.000

    Kang's recent performances

    • Kang has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.
    • Kang has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kang has averaged -0.906 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-1.3670.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.290-0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.617-0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-1.223-0.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-3.497-0.906

    Kang's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kang has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.367 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sports a -0.290 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kang has delivered a -1.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    The First Look: Koepka returns at Farmers Insurance Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    PGA TOUR announces 2026 Player Advisory Council

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Track Monday Qualifiers for Farmers

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW