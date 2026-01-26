Jason Day betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Jason Day of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jason Day finished tied for third at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on improving upon his tied for 32nd finish last year in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Day's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|74-69-70-76
|+1
|2024
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|2023
|T7
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|2022
|T3
|70-65-67-72
|-14
|2021
|MC
|76-72
|+4
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Day's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 1-over.
- Day's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 14-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|183.750
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-72-67-65
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|68-71-69-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-68-71-72
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|66-66-67-68
|-13
|312.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-72-73
|+8
|42.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|12.500
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Day has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 0.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.342
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|1.341
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|1.934
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|2.914
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|6.531
|0.081
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.342 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a 1.341 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day delivered a 2.914 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 26.25, and he ranked third by breaking par 37.50% of the time.
- Day has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking sixth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
