5H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Jason Day finished tied for third at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on improving upon his tied for 32nd finish last year in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Day at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Day's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3274-69-70-76+1
    2024MC74-71+1
    2023T768-71-73-68-8
    2022T370-65-67-72-14
    2021MC76-72+4

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Day's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Day's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 14-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT263-71-67-64-23183.750
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-72-67-65-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2368-71-69-73+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5671-68-71-72+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-66-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT466-66-67-68-13312.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-72-73+842.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-70-73-412.500

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Day has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged 0.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.3420.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151.341-0.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green21.9340.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting12.9140.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total16.5310.081

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.342 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a 1.341 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day delivered a 2.914 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 26.25, and he ranked third by breaking par 37.50% of the time.
    • Day has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking sixth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

