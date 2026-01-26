Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Isaiah Salinda of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Isaiah Salinda finished tied for 42nd at 3-over when he last played this event. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Salinda's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|68-75-75-73
|+3
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Salinda's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 3-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-74
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|67-70-73-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|73-71-70-67
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|74-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Salinda has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.821
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-1.627
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.289
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.229
|-0.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-1.324
|-0.527
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.821 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.4 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -1.627 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 17.78% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
