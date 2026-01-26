PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Isaiah Salinda of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Isaiah Salinda of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Isaiah Salinda finished tied for 42nd at 3-over when he last played this event. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Salinda at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Salinda's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4268-75-75-73+3

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Salinda's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-74-4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-70+3--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1867-70-73-70-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4268-70-69-69-8--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4673-71-70-67-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1374-66-71-67-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D75+5--

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Salinda has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.8210.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-1.6270.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.289-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.229-0.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-1.324-0.527

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.821 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.4 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -1.627 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 17.78% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    The First Look: Koepka returns at Farmers Insurance Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    PGA TOUR announces 2026 Player Advisory Council

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Track Monday Qualifiers for Farmers

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW