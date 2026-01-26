Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of nine-under.

Matsuyama has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Matsuyama has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.