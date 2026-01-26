PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for 32nd at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3268-75-70-76+1
    2024T1366-71-76-67-8
    2023T970-73-69-69-7
    2022T3072-67-73-68-8
    2021T5374-68-74-73+1

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of one-over.
    • Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at seven-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1369-70-65-67-954.167
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2072-68-69-67-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship2969-69-76-69+3--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2669-64-76-73+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1769-70-69-65-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1970-66-67-67-1044.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1674-69-68-66-766.143
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1367-66-70-67-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3069-69-73-65-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4274-73-77-68+1219.125

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of nine-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 0.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.1240.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green191.179-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.7940.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.629-0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Total311.4680.350

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sports a 1.179 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Matsuyama has delivered a 0.794 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Matsuyama currently has 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

