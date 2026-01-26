Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for 32nd at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|68-75-70-76
|+1
|2024
|T13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|2023
|T9
|70-73-69-69
|-7
|2022
|T30
|72-67-73-68
|-8
|2021
|T53
|74-68-74-73
|+1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of one-over.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at seven-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|69-70-65-67
|-9
|54.167
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|72-68-69-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-69-76-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|69-64-76-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|70-66-67-67
|-10
|44.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|74-69-68-66
|-7
|66.143
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|69-69-73-65
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|74-73-77-68
|+12
|19.125
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of nine-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.124
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|1.179
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.794
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.629
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|1.468
|0.350
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sports a 1.179 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Matsuyama has delivered a 0.794 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Matsuyama currently has 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
