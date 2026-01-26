PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman of the United States chips on the ninth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Charley Hoffman of the United States chips on the ninth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Charley Hoffman finished tied for 25th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Hoffman's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2570-75-71-72E
    2024T5670-67-79-71-1
    2023MC68-80+4
    2021WD75--

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of even par.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.

    Hoffman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-74-70E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6770-67-69-73-13.600
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-73+9--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT966-66-74-71-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-68-73-24.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5474-65-79-73+311.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2565-69-71-68-1131.000

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • Hoffman has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has averaged -1.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.618-0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-1.061-0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green13.155-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-4.020-0.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-1.308-1.019

    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.618 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sported a -1.061 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Hoffman excelled in the short game, leading TOUR with a 3.155 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
    • On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -4.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranked 165th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
    • Hoffman ranked 150th in Bogey Avoidance at 18.52%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Odds Outlook: Schauffele favored as Koepka makes TOUR return at Farmers

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    The First Look: Koepka returns at Farmers Insurance Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    ESPN to air live coverage of Farmers as Koepka returns to PGA TOUR

    Latest
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW