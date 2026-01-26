Charley Hoffman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Charley Hoffman of the United States chips on the ninth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman finished tied for 25th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Hoffman's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|70-75-71-72
|E
|2024
|T56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|2023
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|2021
|WD
|75
|--
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of even par.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-70
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|67
|70-67-69-73
|-1
|3.600
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|66-66-74-71
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|4.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|74-65-79-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|65-69-71-68
|-11
|31.000
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has averaged -1.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.618
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-1.061
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|3.155
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-4.020
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-1.308
|-1.019
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.618 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sported a -1.061 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hoffman excelled in the short game, leading TOUR with a 3.155 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
- On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -4.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranked 165th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
- Hoffman ranked 150th in Bogey Avoidance at 18.52%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
